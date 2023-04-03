CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

