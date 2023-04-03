Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $334,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health stock traded up $11.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.52. 365,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.91. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

