Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 289,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 124,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.98. 579,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,455. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

