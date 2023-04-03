Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

