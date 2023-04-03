Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.19. 1,599,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

