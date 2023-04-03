Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is Robotti Robert’s 10th Largest Position

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up about 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.59% of Cavco Industries worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
CVCO traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.