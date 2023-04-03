Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is Robotti Robert’s 10th Largest Position

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up about 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.59% of Cavco Industries worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

CVCO traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

