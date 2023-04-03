CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

