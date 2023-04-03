Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.54 million and $1.29 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,773,199 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

