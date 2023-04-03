Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT Raised to GBX 144

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon cut Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.