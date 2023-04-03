CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.93

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$130.93 and last traded at C$130.87, with a volume of 102568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

CGI Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.59.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

