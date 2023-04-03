Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

