Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 725,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.11%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

