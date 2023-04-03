Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 725,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.69.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.