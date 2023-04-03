Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.85 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

