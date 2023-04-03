Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

