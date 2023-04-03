Choice Properties REIT’s (CHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million during the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.