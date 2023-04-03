Choice Properties REIT’s (CHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

