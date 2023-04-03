Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 373,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.