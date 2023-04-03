Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. 141,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,690. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

