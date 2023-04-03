CI&T (CINT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 32.06 CI&T Competitors $2.09 billion $176.17 million 21.23

Profitability

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.76% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI&T and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1436 2556 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.31%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 23.83%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

