Citigroup Lowers Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $2.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.30 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.