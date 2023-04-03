Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CZFS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.78. 5,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.