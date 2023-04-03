City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get City alerts:

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,527. City has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of City by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.