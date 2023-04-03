City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 541,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

CIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.92. 384,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,106. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 161,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

