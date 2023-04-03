City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Head to Head Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 3 1 2.50 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.32%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 3.19 $902.60 million $1.50 5.48 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.53 $16.99 million $0.17 40.59

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 58.50% 10.25% 4.61% City Office REIT 9.41% 2.31% 1.06%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats City Office REIT on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003, and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

