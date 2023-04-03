Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

In other Clime Capital news, insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,663.79 ($35,775.86). Insiders purchased a total of 219,000 shares of company stock worth $210,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

