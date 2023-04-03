Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,122.50.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.36) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $22.40 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

