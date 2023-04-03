CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 25,660,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Recommended Stories

