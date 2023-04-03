CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 25,660,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:CNX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
