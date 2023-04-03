Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $664.98. 146,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $695.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

