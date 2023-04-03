Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.