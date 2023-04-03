Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.57. 826,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

