Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $105.93. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

