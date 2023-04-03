Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after buying an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,323. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

