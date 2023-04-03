Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,925. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.