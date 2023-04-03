Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.64. 401,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

