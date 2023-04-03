Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

