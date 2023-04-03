Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 2.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE FIX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

