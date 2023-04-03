Comparing SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) & ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get SGS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SGS and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 4 3 1 0 1.63 ZTE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGS and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.96 billion 2.36 $616.16 million N/A N/A ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than SGS.

Summary

ZTE beats SGS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGS

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation. The Health & Nutrition segment includes Food, Crop Science, Health Science and Cosmetics & Hygiene. The Industries & Environment segment includes Field Services and Inspection, Technical Assessment and Advisory, Industrial and Public Health & Safety, Environmental Testing and Public Mandates. The Natural Resources segment includes Trade and Inspection of minerals, oil and gas and agricultural commodities, Laboratory Testing, Metallurgy and Consulting and Market Intelligence. The Knowledge segment includes Management System Certification, Customized Audits, Consulting and Academy. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About ZTE

(Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.