Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.98 or 0.00151398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $305.10 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00071744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.72860432 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $20,577,140.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.