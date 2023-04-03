Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.