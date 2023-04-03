Conflux Trading Up 13.4% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $447.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,782.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00334877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00074736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00564164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00460490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,431,202 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,214,715.601194 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35489043 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $236,844,431.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.