Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 4.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,410. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.