Connective Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

