Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,500 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.61 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

