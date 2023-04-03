Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,751. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

