Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $213.36. 63,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,832 shares of company stock worth $17,833,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

