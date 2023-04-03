Connective Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Plug Power Stock Performance

About Plug Power

PLUG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 9,673,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,732. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

