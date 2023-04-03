Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $726,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in argenx by 5.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in argenx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.64.

argenx Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of argenx stock traded down $9.57 on Monday, reaching $363.01. 52,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.37. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

