ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.39. 6,202,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.87.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

