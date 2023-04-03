Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.03. 1,104,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

