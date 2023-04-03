Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,800.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,355.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,556.00.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

About Constellation Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

