Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% Seabridge Gold N/A 1.97% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.69 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -14.64 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 ($0.05) -261.35

This table compares Centerra Gold and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seabridge Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 42.89%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.07%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Centerra Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

